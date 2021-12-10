James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Bridgeline Digital worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of BLIN opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Bridgeline Digital Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

