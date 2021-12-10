James Investment Research Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,469,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,024 shares of company stock valued at $39,115,145 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $216.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.35 and a 200 day moving average of $182.91. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

