James P. Blose Sells 3,000 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $27.57.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,307,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,247,000 after buying an additional 158,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,328,000 after buying an additional 603,300 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,725,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,988,000 after purchasing an additional 314,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,604,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

