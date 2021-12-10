Javier Ferrán Purchases 210 Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán bought 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($52.22) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($10,966.45).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 219 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,770 ($49.99) per share, with a total value of £8,256.30 ($10,948.55).

On Monday, October 11th, Javier Ferrán bought 234 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,542 ($46.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,288.28 ($10,990.96).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,525 ($46.74) per share, with a total value of £881,250 ($1,168,611.59).

LON DGE traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,948.50 ($52.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,565,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo plc has a one year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.20) and a one year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.87). The company has a market cap of £92.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,703.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,561.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGE. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($49.07) to GBX 3,900 ($51.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($61.66) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.68) target price on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($58.35) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($57.02) to GBX 4,470 ($59.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,988 ($52.88).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

