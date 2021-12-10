Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 15th (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:JUGGU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, December 15th. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

JUGGU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit by 11.8% during the third quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,006,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 106,451 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the third quarter worth $1,240,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit by 32.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the third quarter worth $3,526,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit by 5,331.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 54,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter.

