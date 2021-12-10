Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.73.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$29.70 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$19.21 and a 52-week high of C$35.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$20.52 billion and a PE ratio of 26.90.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

