Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 2,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,331,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,129,580. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 80.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 16.5% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 90.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

