Jeffrey Glajch Sells 2,893 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $36,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $136.17 million, a P/E ratio of -60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently -209.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GHM shares. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

