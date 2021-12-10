JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,810,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,409. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.81.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

