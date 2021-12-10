JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $209,000 Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,640,000 after buying an additional 581,586 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schneider National by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after acquiring an additional 314,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,968,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 125.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 754,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.99. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.70.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

