JJJ Advisors Inc. Invests $278,000 in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,196 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDA shares. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE IDA opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.51. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $110.21.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.