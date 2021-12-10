JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $104.62

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.62 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 102.20 ($1.36). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 102.60 ($1.36), with a volume of 1,412,876 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.51. The company has a market capitalization of £615.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.78%.

In related news, insider Hans Joern Rieks acquired 95,000 shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £98,800 ($131,017.11).

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN)

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

