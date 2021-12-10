JMP Securities Boosts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $39.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Shares of ACAD opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

