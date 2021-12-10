JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Wade D. Miquelon Purchases 55,000 Shares

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

JOANN stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17. JOANN Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $422.52 million and a PE ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 3.23%. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JOANN by 84.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 161.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 13.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 104.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

JOAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

