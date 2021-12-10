JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

JOAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

In related news, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,200 shares of company stock worth $632,152.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JOANN by 3,059.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $422.52 million and a PE ratio of 4.93.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. JOANN’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

