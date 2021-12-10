John N. Daly Sells 5,000 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $33,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CareCloud stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.48. 64,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. CareCloud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.87.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTBC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

