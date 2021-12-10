John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 330 at Barclays

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 360 ($4.77) to GBX 330 ($4.38) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.58) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 307.57 ($4.08).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 191.35 ($2.54) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. John Wood Group has a one year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.41) and a one year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.87). The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.59.

In other news, insider Robin Watson acquired 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.02 ($8,514.81). Also, insider Adrian Marsh acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($65,972.68). Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,891.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

