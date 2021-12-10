Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $165.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $148.99 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

