Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.90 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.99 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

