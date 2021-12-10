JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Leoni (ETR:LEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($9.66) price objective on Leoni in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €9.95 ($11.18).

Get Leoni alerts:

Shares of LEO stock opened at €10.58 ($11.89) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.52 and a 200 day moving average of €14.06. Leoni has a 52 week low of €6.08 ($6.83) and a 52 week high of €18.50 ($20.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $345.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 691.79.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.