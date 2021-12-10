JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.86 ($115.57).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €90.22 ($101.37) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €68.21 ($76.64) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($108.30). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

