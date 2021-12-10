JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 235

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 232 ($3.08) to GBX 235 ($3.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.85) to GBX 225 ($2.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.98) to GBX 180 ($2.39) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.25) to GBX 220 ($2.92) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 225 ($2.98) to GBX 180 ($2.39) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.18) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 227.14 ($3.01).

LON:CNE opened at GBX 186.60 ($2.47) on Friday. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.64 ($3.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £930.82 million and a PE ratio of -7.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.08.

In other Cairn Energy news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.52), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($242,384.17).

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

