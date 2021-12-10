JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIVN. Wedbush began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 134.08.
NASDAQ RIVN opened at 115.40 on Monday. Rivian has a one year low of 95.20 and a one year high of 179.47.
About Rivian
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
