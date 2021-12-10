JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RIVN. Wedbush began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 134.08.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 115.40 on Monday. Rivian has a one year low of 95.20 and a one year high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, insider Jiten Behl purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 655,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe purchased 128,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

