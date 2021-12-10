JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VRM opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. Vroom has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vroom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vroom by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,021,000 after buying an additional 889,998 shares during the period.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

