JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.3% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

