JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) versus CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Head to Head Comparison

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CIT Group alerts:

This table compares CIT Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.55 -$615.30 million $6.86 7.17 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $129.50 billion 3.65 $29.13 billion $15.81 10.11

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than CIT Group. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CIT Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 5 12 0 2.61

CIT Group currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus price target of $171.59, suggesting a potential upside of 7.30%. Given CIT Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Risk & Volatility

CIT Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CIT Group pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group 23.98% 15.12% 1.47% JPMorgan Chase & Co. 39.41% 19.89% 1.38%

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats CIT Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking, Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Consumer and Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Corporate and Investment Bank segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment delivers services to U.S. and its multinational clients, including corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and non profit

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.