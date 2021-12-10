JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLNCY stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Glencore has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.