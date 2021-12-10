JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Standard Chartered from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $11.24 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

