JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Standard Chartered from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $11.24 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

