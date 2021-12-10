JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Target Price to GBX 192

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 213 ($2.82) to GBX 192 ($2.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.85) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

GENL stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.67) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £350.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 139.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 141.53. Genel Energy has a one year low of GBX 113.85 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

In other news, insider Bill Higgs sold 240,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £165,642.09 ($219,655.34).

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

