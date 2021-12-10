JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 390 ($5.17) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 370 ($4.91).

CRST has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Crest Nicholson to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 450 ($5.97) to GBX 410 ($5.44) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Crest Nicholson to an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.70) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 408.89 ($5.42).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 351 ($4.65) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 276.20 ($3.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.22). The stock has a market cap of £901.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 706.15.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

