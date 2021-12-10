Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 7,680 ($101.84). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 7,660 ($101.58), with a volume of 3,548 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £480.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,833.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,914.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.