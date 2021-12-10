K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 154053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a market cap of C$10.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98.

About K9 Gold (CVE:KNC)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

