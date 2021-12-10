KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $335.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.99.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $171,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 55,998 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 668.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

