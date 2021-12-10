Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 23,281 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,492 shares.The stock last traded at $298.12 and had previously closed at $297.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KSU. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.89 and a 200-day moving average of $288.20.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.77%.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 3,401 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.30, for a total transaction of $1,038,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 55.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

