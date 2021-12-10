KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0056 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $30.40 million and $27.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001549 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00056968 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.79 or 0.00995179 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

