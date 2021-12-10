Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kaspien had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 0.67%.

Kaspien stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. 8,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,358. Kaspien has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $63.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $33.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Kaspien worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kaspien from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaspien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

