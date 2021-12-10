Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €87.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PAH3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.72 ($114.29).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €84.38 ($94.81) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €88.41. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of €53.18 ($59.75) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($114.61).

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

