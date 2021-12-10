Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,769 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 163,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 36,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BGT stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.