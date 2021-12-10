Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,532.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $38.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

