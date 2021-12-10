Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,868. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $178.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.54 and a 200-day moving average of $145.70. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.82 and a 1-year high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 226.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

XLRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

