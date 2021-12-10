Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,921,000 after acquiring an additional 700,132 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $104,536,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,644,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $375.44 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

