Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.68.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $120.34 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,051 shares of company stock valued at $14,861,122. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

