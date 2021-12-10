Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $2.34 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,536,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,044,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,896,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $904,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IMCB stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $68.41. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $73.03.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.