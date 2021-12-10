Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 773 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $175.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

