Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,024 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,015,556,000 after buying an additional 1,323,274 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,532,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.07.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.