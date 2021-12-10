Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $66,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

