Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 4,150 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 271.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $149.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.75 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

