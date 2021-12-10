Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $80.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $87.58. The company has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

