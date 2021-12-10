Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $219.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.43. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $209.09 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.57.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

