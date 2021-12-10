Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,928,000 after acquiring an additional 103,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 119,769 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $429.75.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $371.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.55 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.51 and its 200 day moving average is $437.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

